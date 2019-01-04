Senators Announce Family Package for Family Day Weekend
January 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators have announced a special Family Package spanning three games over the Family Day weekend in February.
The package features two tickets as well as a Belleville Senators lunch bag and a signed puck. It is available for purchase with tickets to games against the Laval Rocket on Feb. 18 and Cleveland Monsters on Feb. 15 and Feb. 16 of the Family Day weekend.
Pricing for the Family Package is as follows (plus applicable taxes and surcharges):
Two tickets in either section 101, 107, 111, 117 and rows 10-18 in sections 108 and 110, a Senators lunch bag and a signed puck - $60
Two tickets in either section 102, 106, 112, 116 and rows 1-9 in sections 108 and 110, a Senators lunch bag and a signed puck - $62 Packages will go on sale beginning at noon on Jan. 8 and are available at the Senators' Box Office or by calling 1-855-985-5000.
