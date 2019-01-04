Get Called up to New Jersey Courtesy of Labatt, Townsquare Media and Mirabito

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils, Labatt, Townsquare Media, and Mirabito are teaming up to provide 20 lucky fans a chance to win a trip to see the New Jersey Devils in action.

Winners will receive two tickets to see former Binghamton Devils players, such as Brett Seney and Steven Santini play at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. In addition to tickets to the New Jersey home game on March 23 against the Arizona Coyotes, winners and a guest will receive round-trip bus transportation with food and beverages provided by Mirabito and Labatt.

From now to Feb. 28, 2019, fans can visit participating Mirabito locations throughout the Binghamton and surrounding areas for an enter-to-win code. To enter the contest, fans must fill out an entry form at mirabito.com/contests.

No purchase is necessary to enter. Entries must be 21 years of age or older. The winners will be notified on March 4.

For more information, including pricing, group outings, taking a limo to the game, fan experiences, and much more, visit www.binghamtondevils.com or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.

