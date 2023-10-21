Kyle Capobianco Notches Four Points In Win

October 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (2-2-0-0) rematched with the Iowa Wild (1-3-0-0) on Saturday night at Canada Life Centre. Manitoba was coming off a 4-2 loss against Iowa on Friday.

The Moose opened the scoring for the second straight contest. Daniel Torgersson held off a Wild defender around the back of the net. He popped free and fired a pass to Nicholas Jones, who beat Zane McIntyre from the slot. The Wild tied the contest just prior to the halfway point of the stanza. With Iowa on the power play, Jake Lucchini sauced the puck to the front of the net. Vinni Lettieri deftly tipped it past Collin Delia. Manitoba struck back with five minutes to go in the period. Parker Ford found Jeff Malott, who drove the net. The first chance was turned away, but Malott quickly gathered the rebound and slid it past McIntyre on the backhand. The Moose headed into the first intermission ahead 1-0. Delia ended the frame with six saves, while McIntyre answered with 15 of his own.

Manitoba pushed further ahead 4:14 into the middle frame. Chaz Lucius directed a shot on goal that snuck past McIntyre. The puck stopped on the goal line before C.J. Suess poked it home. The Moose added further insurance with a goal from Axel Jonsson-Fjallby. The forward curled in from the blue line and unleashed a bullet past McIntyre. Manitoba converted again just over a minute later as Parker Ford was sprung on a breakaway, with the help of a Capobianco and Delia passing play, and slid the disc home on the backhand. Manitoba added another goal shortly after with the teams skating four-on-four, as Kyle Capobianco's backhand from the slot found twine.

The Moose added some extra offence in the final frame with a goal from Tyrel Bauer. The defenceman knocked home a Jimmy Oligny shot as he jumped into the rush. Iowa halted the run with a goal from Simon Johansson, after he beat Delia with a hard shot off a rebound. With under three to go in the frame, Capobianco uncorked a shot from the blue line for his second goal of the contest. The horn sounded not long after to end the contest with the Moose skating away with a 8-2 victory. Delia ended the night with the win and 16 stops, while McIntyre was tagged with the loss and made 40 of his own.

Quotable

Moose Forward Nicholas Jones (Click for full interview)

"I think you could say it was our first 60 minute effort of the year. Every line played so well, just coming in waves. Dels (Delia) played well. There were just no bad games out there, we rolled four, kept penetrating. Everybody played great."

Statbook

Kyle Capobianco has six points (3G, 3A) his past two contests

Brad Lambert has tallied six points (2G, 4A) his past four games

Parker Ford has three points (1G, 2A) his past two games and notched his first career multi-point outing

Jeff Malott has two points (1G, 1A) his past two contests

Collin Delia's assist was the fourth of his AHL career

Wyatt Bongiovanni (3A) notched his first career AHL three-point game

What's Next?

The Moose head on the road to tangle with the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center on Friday, Oct. 27. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

Prepared by Anthony Fusco

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.