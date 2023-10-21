Silver Knights Defeat Barracuda, Improve to 4-0
October 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the San Jose Barracuda, 4-3, in overtime at the Dollar Loan Center on Saturday afternoon. Mason Morelli scored his second goal of the season, Grigori Denisenko scored the game-winning goal, and goaltender Jesper Vikman registered his first AHL victory.
San Jose opened the scoring 3:25 into the first period on an even strength goal by Brandon Coe.
Henderson responded a few minutes later as Morelli tied the game at the 8:42 mark in the first. Morelli received a pass from linemate Jakub Brabenec, and fired a one-timer past San Jose goaltender Magnus Chrona. Adam Cracknell also found the scoresheet on the play as he recorded an assist.
The Barracuda tallied the only two goals of the second period. Nathan Todd and Ethan Cardwell both scored to put San Jose up 3-1. The Silver Knights had a total of 10 shots on goal in the period, but none found the back of the net.
Gage Quinney would cut the deficit to 3-2 late in the third period on a one-timer of his own. Lukas Cormier recorded his first assist and point of the season on the goal. 11 seconds later, Dysin Mayo tied the game at three on a point shot that found its way to the top of the net.
Denisenko scored the game-winning goal at 1:53 in overtime to give Henderson wins in consecutive days over San Jose.
The Silver Knights now head to Bakersfield to take on the Condors on Tuesday, October 24th. Fans can tune in on 1230 The Game for the radio feed or on AHL TV.
