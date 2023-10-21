Hardy Häman Aktell Makes NHL Debut with Capitals
October 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Montreal, QC) - Defenseman Hardy Häman Aktell, recalled from the Hershey Bears on Thursday, Oct. 19, made his National Hockey League debut tonight, skating in his major league premiere with the Washington Capitals in a 3-2 overtime loss against the Montréal Canadiens at Centre Bell. The 25-year-old recorded one shot on goal and one hit over 12 shifts for 8:00 of ice time for Washington.
Häman Aktell is the 64th Bears player to make his NHL debut with Washington since the two teams entered into an affiliation agreement prior to the 2005-06 season; the last Bears player to reach the NHL with Washington was Vincent Iorio (March 4, 2023 at San Jose).
The defender has appeared in two games with the Bears this season, recording the first goal of the season for Hershey in a 5-2 win over the Cleveland Monsters on Oct. 15.
Häman Aktell was originally selected by the Nashville Predators in the fourth round, 108th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft. He was signed by the Capitals to a one-year, two-way entry-level contract on April 27, 2023.
The native of Kåge, Sweden recorded 36 points (9g, 27a) in 51 games with the Växjö Lakers of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) during the 2022-23 season. The 6'3", 198-pound defenseman led Växjö in plus/minus (+23), ranked second on the team in assists and points, and tied for third among SHL defenseman in points. Häman Aktell added seven points (3g, 4a) and recorded a +6 plus/minus rating in 18 playoff games, helping Växjö capture the SHL championship for the second time in three years. In 151 career SHL games with Växjö, Häman Aktell has recorded 63 points (17g, 46a).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 21, 2023
- Senators Celebrate Home Opener With 5-4 Win Over Rocket at CAA Arena - Belleville Senators
- Canucks' Wild Comeback Falls Short in 7-6 Overtime Loss to Wranglers - Abbotsford Canucks
- Griffins Swept by Colorado on the Road, 2-1 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Roadrunners Drop Home Opener to the Coachella Valley Firebirds 4-0 From the Tucson Arena - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Top Condors, 3-2 - Ontario Reign
- IceHogs Fall Short at Sold-Out Home Opener - Rockford IceHogs
- Eagles Rally For 2-1 Victory Over Griffins - Colorado Eagles
- Kyle Capobianco Notches Four Points In Win - Manitoba Moose
- Hardy Häman Aktell Makes NHL Debut with Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Bears Pick Up 5-4 Shootout Win at Providence - Hershey Bears
- Wolves Topple IceHogs 5-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Wolf Pack Win 1,000th Game in Franchise History 5-1 Over Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters' Strong Start Secures 4-2 Victory Over Crunch - Cleveland Monsters
- Blumel, Stars Stun Admirals in Final Seconds - Texas Stars
- Islanders Edge Comets in Overtime - Bridgeport Islanders
- Manitoba Scores Four in Second Period, Beats Iowa 8-2 - Iowa Wild
- IceHogs Name Corey Crawford, Steve Martinson, J.F. Rivard to Inaugural Ring of Honor Class - Rockford IceHogs
- P-Bruins Complete Two Third Period Comebacks, Defeated by Bears in Shootout - Providence Bruins
- Hartford Holds Off Phantoms' Push - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Comets Earn Point in 2-1 Loss to Islanders in Overtime - Utica Comets
- Strong Push Not Enough as Pens Top T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Silver Knights Defeat Barracuda, Improve to 4-0 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Penguins Seize Victory in Home Opener, 3-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Downed by Monsters, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Barracuda Lose Heartbreaker in Henderson 4-3 in OT - San Jose Barracuda
- Knight Stops 29 as Checkers Take Down Toronto 3-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Steven Kampfer Named Roadrunners Captain - Tucson Roadrunners
- Morning Skate Report: October 21, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Texas Stars Recall Defenseman Jacob Murray from Idaho - Texas Stars
- IceHogs Welcome Wolves to BMO Center for 2023-24 Home Opener - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Manitoba Moose - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Look to Sweep Home Opening Week as Phantoms Come to Town - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Guttman Assigned to Rockford Ahead of Home Opener, Gagnier Loaned to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Bears at Bruins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Wranglers Quiet the Canucks - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Day - CGY at ABB - 10.21.2023 - Calgary Wranglers
- Toronto Marlies Face off against Charlotte Checkers in First Half of Back-To-Back - Toronto Marlies
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Utica in Tonight's Home Opener - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.