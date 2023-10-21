Hardy Häman Aktell Makes NHL Debut with Capitals

(Montreal, QC) - Defenseman Hardy Häman Aktell, recalled from the Hershey Bears on Thursday, Oct. 19, made his National Hockey League debut tonight, skating in his major league premiere with the Washington Capitals in a 3-2 overtime loss against the Montréal Canadiens at Centre Bell. The 25-year-old recorded one shot on goal and one hit over 12 shifts for 8:00 of ice time for Washington.

Häman Aktell is the 64th Bears player to make his NHL debut with Washington since the two teams entered into an affiliation agreement prior to the 2005-06 season; the last Bears player to reach the NHL with Washington was Vincent Iorio (March 4, 2023 at San Jose).

The defender has appeared in two games with the Bears this season, recording the first goal of the season for Hershey in a 5-2 win over the Cleveland Monsters on Oct. 15.

Häman Aktell was originally selected by the Nashville Predators in the fourth round, 108th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft. He was signed by the Capitals to a one-year, two-way entry-level contract on April 27, 2023.

The native of Kåge, Sweden recorded 36 points (9g, 27a) in 51 games with the Växjö Lakers of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) during the 2022-23 season. The 6'3", 198-pound defenseman led Växjö in plus/minus (+23), ranked second on the team in assists and points, and tied for third among SHL defenseman in points. Häman Aktell added seven points (3g, 4a) and recorded a +6 plus/minus rating in 18 playoff games, helping Växjö capture the SHL championship for the second time in three years. In 151 career SHL games with Växjö, Häman Aktell has recorded 63 points (17g, 46a).

