Comets Earn Point in 2-1 Loss to Islanders in Overtime

October 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY- After a couple losses to start the season, the Comets stormed into Total Mortgage Arena to play the Bridgeport Islanders and skated away with their first victory of the young 2023-2024 season. While the Comets battled back to the tie game late, ultimately it was the Islanders who secured two points in an overtime loss for Utica, 2-1.

In the opening period, neither team was able to net a goal but as the second period started, things started to heat up. Both teams challenged the opposing goaltender and the scoreless game was finally broken when Islanders forward Matthew Maggio launched a shot that beat Comets goalie Isaac Poulter at 9:31. That was the only goal through forty minutes of play as Utica headed into the second intermission down by a goal.

During the third period, the Comets tied the contest late and it was a wrist by Max Willman who beat Islanders goalie Jakub Skarek at 17:31. The goal was assisted by Justin Dowling and Tyler Wotherspoon bringing the game to a 1-1 tie.

In overtime, the Islanders Robin Salo beat Poulter at 1:13 to give his team a 2-1 win and the Comets will try again on the road Friday.

The Comets are back on the ice on Friday, October 27 against the Syracuse Crunch at 7:00 PM before making their way back into the Adirondack Bank Center to battle the Rochester Americans at 7:00 PM.

