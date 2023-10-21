Game Preview: Bears at Bruins, 7:05 p.m.

October 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Providence, RI) - The Hershey Bears continue a four-game road trip tonight as they battle the Providence Bruins for the second consecutive evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Hershey Bears (2-1-0-0) at Providence Bruins (1-2-0-1)

October 21, 2023 | 7:05 p.m. | Game 4 | Amica Mutual Pavilion

Referees: Riley Brace (49), Jackson Kozari (27)

Linespersons: Matthew Heinen (38), Jared Waitt (60)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:35 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears took the ice on the road for the first time this season last night, scoring a 3-2 victory over the Bruins at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. The victory snapped a seven-game winless streak (0-6-0-1) in Providence for Hershey and gave the Chocolate and White its first win in Rhode Island since Jan. 25, 2020. The Bruins struck first on a shorthanded goal by Luke Toporowski at 7:58 of the first period, but the Bears rattled off a pair of goals in the second period from Mike Vecchione at 5:19 on the power play, and Ivan Miroshnichenko at 19:34 to take a 2-1 lead. Mike Sgarbossa scored the eventual game-winner for Hershey at 1:10 of the third period, and Hunter Shepard finished with 14 saves in his season debut to secure the 3-2 win. Hershey out-shot Providence 27-16 in the victory.

MIRO MAKES IT HAPPEN:

Hershey forward Ivan Miroshnichenko tallied his first career American Hockey League goal last night in his third game with Hershey. The 2022 first-round selection of Washington is the youngest Bear to tally a goal (19 years, 8 months, 16 days) since Jakub Vrana (19 years, 2 months, 3 days) tallied his first AHL goal in the 2015 Calder Cup Playoffs. Miroshnichenko is the first teenager to tally a goal since Vincent Iorio struck for his first career AHL goal on Nov. 11, 2022, just three days before his 20th birthday.

MIKE AND MIKE:

Hershey's top-line duo of Mike Sgarbossa and Mike Vecchione both tallied a goal and an assist last night, with each accomplishing a multi-point game for the second straight contest. Last season, Sgarbossa paced the Bears with 15 multi-point outings, while Vecchione was second with 12. Sgarbossa enters tonight's game three points from 400 in his AHL career.

READY TO STEP IN:

An injury to Aaron Ness in Friday's victory could open the door for a debut on the back end tonight for Hershey. Both rookie Nicky Leivermann and newcomer Colin Swoyer are waiting in the wings on the blue line if Todd Nelson is forced to make a lineup change. If he dresses, it would mark the AHL debut for Leivermann, a 25-year-old native of Eden Prairie, Minnesota who logged 20 points (6g, 14a) last season at Notre Dame. Swoyer has 41 games of AHL experience, skating in 36 games last year for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, collecting 11 points (1g, 10a).

MILESTONE MEN:

With Friday's win, Bears bench boss Todd Nelson passed Robbie Ftorek (354) for 12th on the AHL's wins list for coaches with 355. Additionally, Hershey defender Jake Massie skated in his 100th career AHL game last night, while Hershey's head athletic trainer Shawn Fliszar worked his 300th professional game.

BEARS BITES:

If he plays tonight, Hershey's Mitch Gibson would be the first Bears' goaltender to make his AHL debut on the road since Adam Carlson earned a 4-2 win at Grand Rapids six years ago to the day on Oct. 21, 2017...A win tonight would give Hershey two consecutive wins at Providence for the first time since they scored a 4-0 win on Feb. 18, 2017 and then later posted a 4-1 victory on Nov. 17, 2017...Defender Logan Day needs three points for his 100 in his pro/AHL tenure...Center Mike Sgarbossa enters tonight needing two points for 200 in his tenure with Hershey...Defender Chase Priskie is four points from 100 professional and AHL points.

ON THIS DATE:

Oct. 21, 2017 - Chandler Stephenson tallied a hat trick in a 4-2 Bears victory over the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena. Stephenson recorded a shorthanded goal, a power-play tally, and an even-strength marker in the win for Hershey and assisted on Garrett Mitchell's goal in the third period for a four-point night. Stephenson went on to win the Stanley Cup in 2018 with the Washington Capitals and again in 2023 as a member of the Vegas Golden Knights.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.