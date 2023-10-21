Knight Stops 29 as Checkers Take Down Toronto 3-2

October 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers went north of the border for their first road contest of the season and collected a huge two points, beating the Marlies 3-2.

Patrick Giles started things off on the right foot for the visitors with an early tally via a laser wrist shot, but the Marlies struck twice in the back half of the first period - including a shorthanded goal off the rush - to steal the momentum back heading into the intermission.

The Marlies continued to push in the middle frame - outshooting the Checkers 14-5 - but it was the visitors who emerged with the upper hand. Mike Benning threw a seeing-eye snipe in from the point on an early power play to even things up, then Lucas Carlsson pushed Charlotte back ahead two minutes later - sinking in toward the net and launching a shot past the Toronto netminder.

SCORE SHEET

The Checkers locked things down from there, enduring waves of pressure from the home side - in large part thanks to a stellar showing from Spencer Knight. The netminder was tested until the final buzzer - including facing a power-play fueled 6-on-4 advantage from the Marlies for the final 97 seconds of play - but never folded, shaking off those early blemishes and guiding the Checkers to victory.

NOTES

Tonight was Charlotte's first road game of the season and first road win ... The Checkers have played five regular season games in Toronto since the 2018-19 season and are 4-1-0-0, having won four straight ... Patrick Giles' goal was his first since 12/31 of last season ... Mike Benning's goal was his first as a pro, as well as his first pro point ... Mackie Samoskevich picked up an assist in his season debut with the Checkers ... Brendan Perlini, who signed a PTO last week, made his Checkers debut today ... The Checkers went perfect on the penalty kill for the third straight game and have now killed all 15 times they've been shorthanded so far this season ... Spencer Knight earned his first win at the NHL or AHL level since 1/21 of last season ... Zach Uens made his season debut ... Santtu Kinnunen has assists in each of the first three games this season ... Kai Schwindt, Jake Wise, Wilmer Skoog, Evan Nause, Calle Sjalin and Mack Guzda were the scratches for Charlotte

