Toronto Marlies Face off against Charlotte Checkers in First Half of Back-To-Back

October 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies host the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday afternoon in the first half of a back-to-back. This will be the first of four matchups between the two clubs this season.

During the 2022-23 season, the Marlies were 1-2-1-0 against the Checkers. However, in the last five years, Charlotte has had the edge with a 6-2-0-0 record against Toronto.

Both teams head into Saturday's game with a win. Toronto is coming off a 5-2 win over the Utica Comets on Sunday, while Charlotte won 4-1 over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday.

Players to watch for on the Marlies side includes Nicholas Robertson who leads the team with five points (2G, 3A), and Logan Shaw who has four points (2G, 2A) in two games. On the Checkers side, Santtuu Kinnunen leads the team with four points.

Puck drop is at 4:00pm on the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.

