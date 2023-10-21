IceHogs Name Corey Crawford, Steve Martinson, J.F. Rivard to Inaugural Ring of Honor Class

The Rockford IceHogs announced this evening during the third period of tonight's game against the Chicago Wolves that Corey Crawford, Steve Martinson, and J.F. Rivard will make up the inaugural class for the Rockford IceHogs' Ring of Honor.

The three pillars of IceHogs hockey will all be honored with their own ceremonies and banners on separate nights throughout the 25th season of IceHogs hockey. The schedule for the ceremonies is listed below:

Sunday, Dec. 31 vs. Milwaukee, 4 p.m. - J.F. Rivard

Friday, Feb. 16 vs. Chicago, 7 p.m. - Steve Martinson

Saturday, Mar. 23 vs. Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. - Corey Crawford

Crawford played three seasons with the IceHogs from 2007 to 2010 and holds the IceHogs all-time AHL records for most games played (147), minutes (8,235), saves (3,790), wins (75), shootout wins (13), and overtime wins (9). He also ranks second in career AHL shutouts, ninth in career AHL save percentage (.910), and sixth in career AHL goals-against average (2.67).

During and after his development in Rockford, Crawford went on to play 488 NHL games, all with the Chicago Blackhawks, over parts of 14 seasons from 2006 to 2020. The Montreal, Quebec native helped lead Chicago to two Stanley Cup Championships in 2013 and 2015. Crawford also was twice named an NHL All-Star and twice named a Jennings Trophy winner for holding the lowest goals-against average in the NHL.

Martinson led the IceHogs to the team's one and only league title in 2007 when he coached Rockford to a Colonial Cup Championship in the UHL. Martinson manned the IceHogs bench from 2004 to 2007 and finished his Rockford coaching career with all-time IceHogs franchise (AHL or UHL) coaching records for career win percentage (.660), most wins a single season (48-twice), and most playoff games coached (39).

Including the Colonial Cup with Rockford in 2007, Martinson has led professional hockey teams to 10 separate league championships over the course of his 27-year head coaching career. With 1,1132 career regular-season victories, he is the second-winningest coach in pro hockey history behind only Scotty Bowman.

Rivard was the most prominent and successful IceHogs goaltender during the team's UHL era. The netminder played for Rockford in the first four years of the team's existence and recorded the first IceHogs win and shutout by a goaltender. Rivard was named Team MVP twice in the 1999-00 and 2000-01 seasons, and holds the club's all-time franchise (AHL or UHL) records in games played (166), minutes (9,557), saves (5,109), and shootout wins (20). His 69 career IceHogs victories make him the second all-time winningest goaltender in franchise history, and he currently holds the franchise record for the most saves in a game (60).

The IceHogs return to action next Friday at the BMO Center when they take on the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m.

