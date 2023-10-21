Roadrunners Drop Home Opener to the Coachella Valley Firebirds 4-0 From the Tucson Arena
October 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners dropped their home opener to the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Saturday, October 21st. Goaltender Matthew Villalta stopped 23 of 27 shots on goal and gave Tucson a chance until the final horn sounded.
YA GOTTA SEE IT
Matthew Villalta has been a bright spot on this 2023-2024 Tucson Roadrunners roster. Through three games this season Villalta has a GAA (goals against average) of 2.03 and a Save Percentage of .934. Villalta has stopped 85 of 91 shots he has faced through three games.
DON'T OVERLOOK IT
HOCKEY IS BACK - Hockey is officially back in the desert - Saturday night was the official home opener for the Roadrunners. After a red carpet walk and player announcements it was time to get things underway. Coachella Valley, who ended the Tucson Roadrunners season last April, came out swinging in the opening period. Coachella Valley would score one goal in the period and outshoot Tucson 12-7. A penalty-kill for the Roadrunners was a bright spot in the opening frame for the home team.
(Kate Dibildox, Tucson Roadrunners)
Roadrunners Assistant Captain Zach Sanford drops the gloves in the third period of Saturday, October 21st home opener. Despite the 4-0 loss Tucson suffered Sanford found a way to get the crowd energized and some energy flowing through the Tucson Arena.
THEY SAID IT
In three games, I think he's been our best player, obviously there's been some support there and the guys played really well in Texas. But tonight, he was our best player and gave us a chance until the very end
Head Coach Steve Potvin about goalie Matthew Villalta after tonight's contest.
THE RUNDOWN
Tucson came out in the second period and looked more like themselves, controlling the puck as well as the pace of play. Coachella Valley scored quick, within the first two minutes, but Tucson played a much better period. A couple early chances for Milos Kelemen and Vlad Kolyachonok were denied by Coachella Valley's netminder Chris Driedger. Driedger stood on his head all night for the Firebirds, blocking all 27 shots he faced. Matthew Villalta, goalie for the Tucson Roadrunners, had some huge saves to keep Tucson in the game however it was two shots that got past him in the first two periods.
An early Dylan Guenther hooking minor kicked off the final period of regulation. The Tucson penalty-kill seemed to give the team and crowd some energy as Tucson looked to begin climbing the hill that is a 3-0 deficit. Zach Sanford, Assistant Captain, dropped the gloves in Period 3 against Jacob Melanson of Coachella Valley. It was enough to get the crowd something else to cheer for on a night that was spoiled by the play of the Firebirds. Tucson pulled goalie Matthew Villalta with 4:10 to go in the third. The 6-on-5 would lead to five Tucson shots on goal but nothing past the Firebirds goalie. An empty-netter for Coachella Valley would be the dagger and final score, giving them the 4-0 lead.
