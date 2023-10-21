Guttman Assigned to Rockford Ahead of Home Opener, Gagnier Loaned to Indy

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned forward Cole Guttman to the Rockford IceHogs. In addition, the IceHogs today announced that forward Ryan Gagnier has been loaned to the Indy Fuel in the ECHL.

Guttman, 24, has appeared in three games with the Blackhawks this season, tallying one goal. The center posted 30 points (16G, 14A) in 39 games with Rockford last season and was named Rookie of the Year at the 2023 IceHogs Team Awards. Guttman missed the last several weeks of the season due to a shoulder injury.

Gagnier, 21, signed an AHL contract with Rockford during the offseason after producing 69 points (31G, 38A) in 66 games with the Oshawa Generals in the OHL last season.

The IceHogs open the 2023-24 home slate against the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the BMO Center. Puck drop is at 7 pm following the Opening Night Block Party presented by Hard Rock Casino-Rockford.

