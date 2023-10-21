Griffins Swept by Colorado on the Road, 2-1

October 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







LOVELAND, Colo. - The Grand Rapids Griffins finished their four-game season series against the Colorado Eagles with a 2-1 loss at Blue Arena in Loveland, Colorado on Saturday. After taking the first two games against Colorado last weekend in Grand Rapids, the Griffins dropped back-to-back contests on the road.

In the defeat, Sebastian Cossa made 31 saves, the fewest a Griffins goaltender has posted all season. Through Cossa's first two outings, the netminder has registered a 2.02 goals against average and a .947 save percentage. Cross Hanas was the lone Griffin to record a point in the contest, as he scored his first goal of the 2023-24 season.

In a scoreless first frame, the Griffins held the Eagles to 10 shots. Coming into the night, Colorado averaged 16 shots in the first period over the first three games, which included 21 on Friday.

The Griffins opened the scoring when a shot on the doorstep by Hanas, which was seemingly saved by Justus Annunen, dribbled past the goal line at 1:06 in the second. With 1:05 remaining in the stanza, Colorado got the equalizer as Wyatt Aamodt fired from the slot into a wide-open net.

Midway through the final period, the Eagles found themselves on a 2-on-1 break and took the late lead when Riley Tufte received a pass and one-timed it over the blocker from the left circle at 12:11. Tufte's tally was his third in two games.

Cossa stood stall down the stretch to keep the Griffins down only a goal. The goaltender headed to the bench in favor of an extra attacker with 1:25 left in the game but to no avail, as the Eagles flew away with a 2-1 victory.

Notes

- Taro Hirose's three-game point streak (3-2-5) came to an end.

- The Griffins held their opponent to less than 40 shots in a game for the first time this season.

- Grand Rapids' penalty kill was perfect for the first time in 2023-24, finishing 3-for-3.

Box Score

Grand Rapids 0 1 0 - 1

Colorado 0 1 1 - 2

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties

2nd Period-1, Grand Rapids, Hanas 1 (Stevens, Rafferty), 1:06. 2, Colorado, Aamodt 1 (Pare, Kiviranta), 18:55. Penalties-Hanas Gr (hooking), 2:51; Edvinsson Gr (double minor - high-sticking), 10:00.

3rd Period-3, Colorado, Tufte 3 (Holland, Kero), 12:11. Penalties-Holland Col (cross-checking), 8:29.

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 7-5-7-19. Colorado 10-14-9-33.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 0 / 1; Colorado 0 / 3.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Cossa 1-1-0 (33 shots-31 saves). Colorado, Annunen 2-0-0 (19 shots-18 saves).

A-5,089

Three Stars:

1. COL Tufte (game-winner); 2. COL Aamodt (goal); 3. GR Hanas (goal)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 2-2-0-0 (4 pts.) / Fri., Oct. 27 vs. Cleveland 7 p.m.

Colorado: 2-2-0-0 (4 pts.) / Tue., Oct. 24 at Abbotsford 7 p.m. PDT

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.