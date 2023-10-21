Barracuda Lose Heartbreaker in Henderson 4-3 in OT
October 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
Henderson, NV - With less than five minutes remaining in regulation, the San Jose Barracuda (1-2-1-0) held a 3-1 lead on Saturday afternoon at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson but would give up two goals in an 11-second span before falling 4-3 in overtime to the Silver Knights (4-0-0-0).
In the loss, Brandon Coe potted his third goal of the season, which is tied for the team lead, and Ethan Cardwell (one goal, one assist) and Danil Gushchin (two assists) finished with multiple points.
In the first, following a Knights power play, Ryan Carpenter would thread a rink-wide pass to Gushchin and the puck would bounce off the Barracuda forward to the trailing Coe (3) who fired it in at 3:25. After a neutral-zone giveaway, Mason Morelli (2) would tie the score at 8:42.
In the second, the Barracuda would take its lead back when Nathan Todd (1) ripped in his first of the year on the team's first shot of the period, and then, after a Henderson giveaway, Cardwell (2) would snap in a breakaway at 11:20, on the Barracuda's second shot of the frame.
In the third, a defensive lapse would lead to Lukas Cormier ripping a pass to Gage Quinney (1) who would one-time the puck in at 16:05. 11 seconds later, on an offensive draw win, Dyson Mayo (2) went top shelf from the point to tie the score at 3-3. On their heels, the Barracuda were called for hooking at 19:31, and despite multiple looks in the final seconds, the Knights could not win it in regulation.
In OT, after the Barracuda's penalty had expired, the Knights finished the comeback when Grigori Denisenko (2) wired in the game-winner.
The Barracuda return home on Wed., Oct. 25 (7 p.m.) to host the Knights at Tech CU Arena. For tickets and upcoming promotions, go to SJBarracuda.com.
