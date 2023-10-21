Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Manitoba Moose

Iowa Wild (1-2-0-0; 2 pts.) at Manitoba Moose (1-2-0-0; 2 pts.)

The Iowa Wild wrap up a weekend set against the Manitoba Moose at Canada Life Centre on Saturday at 6 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 32-15-2-2 (15-8-0-1 at Wells Fargo Arena, 17-7-2-1 at Manitoba)

LAST TIME: Iowa took a 4-2 victory over Manitoba at Canada Life Centre on Friday night... Adam Beckman scored the game-winner at 12:52 of the third period... Casey Dornbach scored his first AHL goal at 4:25 of the second period... David Spacek picked up his first AHL point with an assist on Dornbach's goal

2022-23: Iowa went 3-5-0-0 against Manitoba in 2022-23... The Wild beat the Moose by a 5-2 score on Oct. 29 in the season's first meeting to pick up the team's first win of the season... Adam Beckman led Iowa skaters in goals and points (7-3=10) in seven games vs. Manitoba

TEAM NOTES

ROAD SWEEPS: The Wild last swept the Moose in Manitoba during a weekend series from Oct. 18-19, 2019

LOOKING FOR FOUR: Iowa has won three consecutive games against Manitoba dating back to the 2022-23 season... The Wild last took three consecutive games over the Moose during a five-game win streak between Nov. 24, 2018 - Jan. 25, 2020... Iowa also beat Manitoba five times in a row from Jan. 1 - Mar. 9, 2016

BECKMAN GOES FIRST: Adam Beckman has scored Iowa's first goal in three of the seven previous meetings between the two teams

LIMITED TWO: Iowa has held Manitoba to two goals in each of the previous four matchups

HIT FOR THE CYCLE: Iowa scored power-play, even strength, shorthanded, and empty-net goals on Friday

JAKE LUCCHINI

* Jake Lucchini has gotten off to a hot start in his first three games with the Iowa Wild

* Lucchini leads the Wild in points (3-2=5)

* The last time Lucchini accumulated five points or more in three games came in February 2023

* Lucchini posted four points (2-2=4) on Nov. 18 vs. Laval with Belleville and added two assists two nights later

* The four-point game was the second of Lucchini's career

* The first came on Nov. 27, 2021 vs. Laval with Belleville (1-3=4)

* His longest point streak of 2022-23 (six games) came from Oct. 21-Nov. 4 (3-5=8)

PROFESSIONAL FIRSTS

* Several Iowa skaters experienced professional firsts in Friday's game against the Manitoba Moose

* Casey Dornbach scored his first AHL goal

* David Spacek assisted on the tally to earn his first AHL point

* Kyle Masters made his professional debut

* Three Iowa skaters have made their professional debuts this season

