P-Bruins Complete Two Third Period Comebacks, Defeated by Bears in Shootout

October 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins completed two third period comebacks before falling short in a shootout to the Hershey Bears 4-3 on Saturday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Forward Jayson Megna recorded the game-tying goal with nine seconds remaining and an assist, while Oskar Steen also posted a goal and an assist.

How It Happened

After taking the puck across the blue line, Megna dropped it back for Oskar Steen, who fired a wrist shot from the top of the slot that whistled past the goaltender's blocker, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead 1:18 into the game. Georgii Merkulov was also credited with an assist.

While on the power play, the puck squirted off the wall to Ethen Frank at the left circle, who ripped a snapshot short-side top shelf, tying the game at 1-1 with 9:58 remaining in the first period.

On a tic-tac-toe play, Hershey's Jimmy Huntington converted on the cross-crease pass, giving the Bears a 2-1 lead with 19 seconds left in the first period.

Frank caught a pass from the corner at the bottom of the left circle and fired a shot top shelf for a power play goal, extending the Hershey lead to 3-1 with 13:13 remaining in the third period.

Fabian Lysell answered the Hershey tally by hammering home a rebound, cutting the Bears' lead to 3-2 with 12:12 to play in the third period. Trevor Kuntar and Jesper Boqvist received assists on the tally.

Justin Brazeau collected a rebound and left a backhanded pass behind him for John Farinacci in the slot, who wristed a shot blocker-side to tie the game at 3-3 with 8:00 remaining in the third period.

Huntington capitalized on an opportunity all alone in the left circle with 55 seconds left in the game, giving Hershey a 4-3 lead.

Megna tipped in a shot from the point with 9.8 seconds left in the third period, tying the game at 4-4. Steen and Mason Lohrei received assists on the goal.

Stats

Goaltender Kyle Keyser stopped 27 of the 31 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 36 shots.

The Providence power play went 0-for62, and the penalty kill was 2-for-4.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to Springfield to take on the Thunderbirds on Saturday, October 28 at the MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 P.M.

