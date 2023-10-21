Monsters' Strong Start Secures 4-2 Victory Over Crunch
October 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Syracuse Crunch 4-2 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 2-2-0-0 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Nick Blankenburg converted on the power play at 4:10 of the opening period notching his first tally of the year with helpers from Carson Meyer and Jake Christiansen. Hunter McKown doubled the lead after his first professional goal at 6:03 assisted by Trey Fix-Wolansky and Stanislav Svozil sending Cleveland to the first intermission leading 2-0. Syracuse's Felix Robert recorded a marker at 5:13 of the middle frame cutting the score to 2-1. Stefan Matteau responded with a tally at 11:31 off feeds from Christiansen and Cole Clayton to put the Monsters ahead 3-1 after 40 minutes. Shawn Element grabbed a goal for the Crunch at 8:27 of the third period, but Owen Sillinger notched a tally at 16:37 assisted by Eric Robinson securing the Monsters 4-2 win.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves had 31 stops for the win while Syracuse's Evan Fitzpatrick made 23 saves in defeat.
The Monsters travel to face the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, October 27, at 7:00 p.m. at Van Andel Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 2 1 1 - - 4
SYR 0 1 1 - - 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 27 1/4 5/5 10 min / 5 inf
SYR 33 5/5 3/4 8 min / 4 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Greaves W 31 2 2-1-0
SYR Fitzpatrick L 23 4 0-1-0
Cleveland Record: 2-2-0-0, 3rd North Division
Syracuse Record: 3-1-0-0, 1st North Division
