Monsters' Strong Start Secures 4-2 Victory Over Crunch

October 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Syracuse Crunch 4-2 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 2-2-0-0 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Nick Blankenburg converted on the power play at 4:10 of the opening period notching his first tally of the year with helpers from Carson Meyer and Jake Christiansen. Hunter McKown doubled the lead after his first professional goal at 6:03 assisted by Trey Fix-Wolansky and Stanislav Svozil sending Cleveland to the first intermission leading 2-0. Syracuse's Felix Robert recorded a marker at 5:13 of the middle frame cutting the score to 2-1. Stefan Matteau responded with a tally at 11:31 off feeds from Christiansen and Cole Clayton to put the Monsters ahead 3-1 after 40 minutes. Shawn Element grabbed a goal for the Crunch at 8:27 of the third period, but Owen Sillinger notched a tally at 16:37 assisted by Eric Robinson securing the Monsters 4-2 win.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves had 31 stops for the win while Syracuse's Evan Fitzpatrick made 23 saves in defeat.

The Monsters travel to face the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, October 27, at 7:00 p.m. at Van Andel Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 2 1 1 - - 4

SYR 0 1 1 - - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 27 1/4 5/5 10 min / 5 inf

SYR 33 5/5 3/4 8 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves W 31 2 2-1-0

SYR Fitzpatrick L 23 4 0-1-0

Cleveland Record: 2-2-0-0, 3rd North Division

Syracuse Record: 3-1-0-0, 1st North Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.