IceHogs Welcome Wolves to BMO Center for 2023-24 Home Opener

October 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, Ill. - Celebrating their 25th anniversary season, the Rockford IceHogs kick off the 2023-24 home schedule by reigniting the I-90 rivalry with the Chicago Wolves tonight at the BMO Center at 7 p.m. following the Opening Night Block Party presented by Hard Rock Casino-Rockford.

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 1-1-0-0, 2 points (T-2nd Central Division)

Chicago: 0-1-1-0, 1 point (7th Central Division)

Packed Barn

The IceHogs will open the 2023-24 home slate with in front jam-packed BMO Center tonight. At the time of this release, the team is nearing a sell-out, which would potentially make this evening the first sold out home opener for the IceHogs since the 2013 season when 6,202 fans watched the Hogs triumph 5-4 in a shootout win over the Grand Rapids Griffins. While the final ticket count is still being tabulated, it is expected that tonight's attendance will rank in the top five of IceHogs home openers.

Watch & Listen Live!

Download the IceHogs App!

I-90 Rivalry

With 16 years of history between the clubs, the IceHogs have an all-time record of 90-73-11-5 against the Wolves and hold a 55-31-3-1 record at the BMO Center over Chicago. Rockford finished the 2022-23 season 5-6-1-0 against its division rival, going 3-3-0-0 at home. This season, the Hogs and Wolves will face off 12 times. For the second consecutive season, Rockford plays it home opener against Chicago.

Coming In Hot

Forward Joey Anderson marked two multi-point contests in San Jose, California on opening weekend. After recording three assists on Oct. 13 against the Barracuda, the winger tallied a goal and an assist on Oct. 14. The Roseville, Minnesota native bagged three assists with the IceHogs and 14 goals and 13 assists with the Toronto Marlies last season, including nine multipoint performances.

Power Up

In the first two games of the 2023-24 season, four different IceHogs tallied power-play goals. Anders Bjork, Michal Teply, and David Gust netted three goals on the man advantage in Rockford's 7-2 win against the San Jose Barracuda on Oct. 13. After Brett Seney notched a power-play goal in the second period, the Hogs split the weekend with San Jose with a 7-2 loss on Oct. 14. Rockford bagged 49 lamp-lighters on the advantage last season, including 28 coming at the BMO Center. Rockford was the only team to net four power-play goals in the season's opening weekend.

Seney Sessions

Forward Brett Seney (1G, 2A) recorded three points during opening weekend in California against the Barracuda. Last season, the forward led Rockford in scoring against the Wolves with 12 points (4G, 8A) in 11 games, as well as totaling 23 goals and 31 assists as the IceHogs' second highest scorer.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on 19.2 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Sat., Oct. 21 vs Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 12 at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 17 at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 19 vs Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 10 vs Chicago, 7 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 16 vs Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 9 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Wed., Mar. 20 vs Chicago, 7 p.m.

Wed., Mar. 27 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 30 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Fri., Apr. 19 vs Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sun., Apr. 21 at Chicago, 3 p.m.

IceHogs vs Wolves, All Time

90-73-11-5

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.