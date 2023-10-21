Manitoba Scores Four in Second Period, Beats Iowa 8-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Iowa Wild entered Saturday evening's second period trailing by a goal, but the Manitoba Moose scored four goals over a 6:27 span to put the game out of reach. Vinni Lettieri had a goal and an assist and Nic Petan posted two assists in the 8-2 defeat.

Manitoba went up 1-0 at 3:21 of the first when Nicholas Jones received a centering pass from Daniel Torgersson and squeezed a shot through Zane McIntyre (40 saves).

Lettieri and the Wild tied the score at 9:40 on the power play. After Petan found Jake Lucchini down the left wing on the rush, Lucchini flipped a pass toward the crease that Lettieri deflected over Collin Delia (16 saves).

The Moose took a 2-1 lead with 4:52 to go in the first when Jeff Malott gathered his own rebound and scored on the backhand.

Manitoba carried the 2-1 advantage and a 17-7 lead in shots into the first intermission.

The Moose scored three times over the course of five minutes in the second period to widen the advantage. C.J. Suess cleaned up the rebound of a Chaz Lucius shot at 4:14 to make the score 3-1. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby used a screen to beat McIntyre at 8:09 and Parker Ford scored on a breakaway 1:03 later to put Manitoba up 5-1.

Kyle Capobianco added a 4-on-4 goal at 10:41 and the Moose carried the 6-1 lead into the second intermission. Manitoba outshot Iowa 36-13 through 40 minutes.

Tyrel Bauer added Manitoba's seventh goal off a rebound chance at 7:55 of the third period.

Simon Johansson made the score 7-2 with 4:58 to play when he blasted the rebound of a Petan shot under the blocker of Delia. Lettieri also earned an assist on the play.

Capobianco capped the scoring for the Moose at 17:54 with a long shot through traffic off a face off.

Manitoba outshot Iowa 48-18. The Wild went 1-for-3 on the man advantage and held the Moose scoreless on two power plays.

Iowa returns home to take on the Chicago Wolves at Wells Fargo Arena Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.

