Reign Top Condors, 3-2

October 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign (2-2-0) made goaltender Erik Portillo's first professional start a winning one, defeating the Bakersfield Condors (1-1-0) Saturday by a final score of 3-2 to spoil their opponent's home opener for a second consecutive night. Tyler Madden led the way on the offensive end for Ontario, scoring his first two goals of the season in the second period.

Portillo turned aside 15 shots in the contest, while Charles Hudon added a goal early on in the third that ended up as the game-winner. After dropping their first two games of the season last weekend, Ontario is now back to .500 on the year.

Date: October 21, 2023

Venue: Mechanics Bank Arena - Bakersfield, CA

Three Stars -

1. Tyler Madden (ONT)

2. Charles Hudon (ONT)

3. Greg McKegg (BAK)

W: Erik Portillo

L: Calvin Pickard

Next Game: Wednesday, October 25 at Coachella Valley Firebirds | 7:00 PM PST | Acrisure Arena

Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.