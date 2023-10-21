Reign Top Condors, 3-2
October 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign (2-2-0) made goaltender Erik Portillo's first professional start a winning one, defeating the Bakersfield Condors (1-1-0) Saturday by a final score of 3-2 to spoil their opponent's home opener for a second consecutive night. Tyler Madden led the way on the offensive end for Ontario, scoring his first two goals of the season in the second period.
Portillo turned aside 15 shots in the contest, while Charles Hudon added a goal early on in the third that ended up as the game-winner. After dropping their first two games of the season last weekend, Ontario is now back to .500 on the year.
Date: October 21, 2023
Venue: Mechanics Bank Arena - Bakersfield, CA
Three Stars -
1. Tyler Madden (ONT)
2. Charles Hudon (ONT)
3. Greg McKegg (BAK)
W: Erik Portillo
L: Calvin Pickard
Next Game: Wednesday, October 25 at Coachella Valley Firebirds | 7:00 PM PST | Acrisure Arena
Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.
For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 21, 2023
- Senators Celebrate Home Opener With 5-4 Win Over Rocket at CAA Arena - Belleville Senators
- Canucks' Wild Comeback Falls Short in 7-6 Overtime Loss to Wranglers - Abbotsford Canucks
- Griffins Swept by Colorado on the Road, 2-1 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Roadrunners Drop Home Opener to the Coachella Valley Firebirds 4-0 From the Tucson Arena - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Top Condors, 3-2 - Ontario Reign
- IceHogs Fall Short at Sold-Out Home Opener - Rockford IceHogs
- Eagles Rally For 2-1 Victory Over Griffins - Colorado Eagles
- Kyle Capobianco Notches Four Points In Win - Manitoba Moose
- Hardy Häman Aktell Makes NHL Debut with Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Bears Pick Up 5-4 Shootout Win at Providence - Hershey Bears
- Wolves Topple IceHogs 5-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Wolf Pack Win 1,000th Game in Franchise History 5-1 Over Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters' Strong Start Secures 4-2 Victory Over Crunch - Cleveland Monsters
- Blumel, Stars Stun Admirals in Final Seconds - Texas Stars
- Islanders Edge Comets in Overtime - Bridgeport Islanders
- Manitoba Scores Four in Second Period, Beats Iowa 8-2 - Iowa Wild
- IceHogs Name Corey Crawford, Steve Martinson, J.F. Rivard to Inaugural Ring of Honor Class - Rockford IceHogs
- P-Bruins Complete Two Third Period Comebacks, Defeated by Bears in Shootout - Providence Bruins
- Hartford Holds Off Phantoms' Push - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Comets Earn Point in 2-1 Loss to Islanders in Overtime - Utica Comets
- Strong Push Not Enough as Pens Top T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Silver Knights Defeat Barracuda, Improve to 4-0 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Penguins Seize Victory in Home Opener, 3-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Downed by Monsters, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Barracuda Lose Heartbreaker in Henderson 4-3 in OT - San Jose Barracuda
- Knight Stops 29 as Checkers Take Down Toronto 3-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Steven Kampfer Named Roadrunners Captain - Tucson Roadrunners
- Morning Skate Report: October 21, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Texas Stars Recall Defenseman Jacob Murray from Idaho - Texas Stars
- IceHogs Welcome Wolves to BMO Center for 2023-24 Home Opener - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Manitoba Moose - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Look to Sweep Home Opening Week as Phantoms Come to Town - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Guttman Assigned to Rockford Ahead of Home Opener, Gagnier Loaned to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Bears at Bruins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Wranglers Quiet the Canucks - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Day - CGY at ABB - 10.21.2023 - Calgary Wranglers
- Toronto Marlies Face off against Charlotte Checkers in First Half of Back-To-Back - Toronto Marlies
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Utica in Tonight's Home Opener - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ontario Reign Stories
- Reign Top Condors, 3-2
- Reign Edge Gulls
- Gulls Top Ontario, 6-4
- Late San Diego Flurry Spoils Season Opener
- Reign Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster