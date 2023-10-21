Game Day - CGY at ABB - 10.21.2023

Let's do it again.

After picking up a 3-2 victory in Abbotsford on Friday, the Wranglers (2-0-1) will battle the Canucks again tonight at 8pm (MTN).

A trio of Wranglers are riding three-game point streaks into Saturday night's tilt, Jeremie Poirier (1g,6a) - Adam Klapka (3g,1a) - Connor Zary (4a)

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

October 21, 2023 8:00pm at Abbotsford Abbotsford Events Centre

October 28,2023 1:00pm vs. Colorado Scotiabank Saddledome

November 3, 2023 1:00pm vs. San Jose Scotiabank Saddledome

November 10, 2023 8:00pm at San Diego Pechanga Arena

November 11, 2023 8:00pm at San Diego Pechanga Arena

Head-2-Head:

Abbotsford outshot Calgary 41-27 on Friday night, but they were in tough against Wolf, who looked dialled in from the outset of the game.

Calgary was 1-for-3 on the powerplay (1/3) and Abbotsford went 1-for-7. (1/7)

The Wranglers and Canucks met 12 times last season, and Calgary took the season series with eight wins, four losses. (8-4).

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Adam Klapka

Keep an eye on No.43 on the ice tonight, and at 6-foot-7 he's easy to spot.

Klapka has four points on a current three-game point streak and has three goals in his last two games at the Abbotsford Event Centre.

He has scored the game winning goal in back-to-back contests in Abbotsford, dating back to last season.

ONE TIMERS:

Brady Lyle scored his first since joining the Wranglers last night in Abbotsford. Lyle had a career-best 31 points last season with the Springfield Thunderbirds and has his first point of the 2023-24 campaign.

Clark Bishop scored his first goal of the season in the Wranglers first game and is just one point shy of 100 career AHL points. (99).

