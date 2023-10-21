Steven Kampfer Named Roadrunners Captain

October 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - Tucson Roadrunners Head Coach Steve Potvin has announced that defenseman Steven Kampfer will serve as Captain and Forwards Zach Sanford and Ben McCartney will serve as Alternate Captains this season.

The Roadrunners home opener will take place tonight at 7 p.m. against Coachella Valley from Tucson Arena as the 2-0 club opens a six-game home stand.

"We're really excited to name those three our captains and we couldn't be happier to have two Stanley Cup Champions (Kampfer and Sanford) in our locker room," said Head Coach Steve Potvin. We're going to lean on those guys and we all know what Ben can do. To be honest with you, everyone in the room can influence each other and we're all leaders."

Kampfer, 35, enters his second season with the Roadrunners after being acquired by the Coyotes and assigned to the Roadrunners during last season's playoff run in March. He was signed to a one-year, two-way contract by Arizona in June and has also appeared in the NHL with: Minnesota, Florida and New York Rangers. Kampfer has performed in 335 AHL games with Providence, Houston, Iowa, Hartford, Providence and Grand Rapids.

Sanford, 29, was signed to a one-year, two-way contract by the Coyotes on July 14. He was a member of the 2019 Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues and has also appeared in the NHL with: Washington, Winnipeg and Nashville; while playing in the AHL with: San Antonio, Hershey and Milwaukee. Last season, he had three goals and four assists for seven points in 16 playoff games as Milwaukee advanced to the Western Conference Finals against Coachella Valley.

McCartney, 22, enters his fourth season and third full season with the Roadrunners in 2023-2024 after being drafted by the Coyotes in 2020 and making his pro debut on May 8, 2021 with a goal and an assist in Texas. He made his NHL debut with the Coyotes on November 6, 2021 after having a hat trick on Opening Night at Tucson Arena on October 23, 2021. He has 26 goals and 29 assists for 55 points and 129 penalty minutes in 108 games with Tucson.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.