Wolves Topple IceHogs 5-2
October 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill.-The Chicago Wolves hit the road for the first time this 2023-24 season when they faced the IceHogs on Saturday night in Rockford.
Rocco Grimaldi had a goal and two assists, Cavan Fitzgerald, Cole Schneider and Chris Terry each had a goal and an assist and Dominic Franco also found the back of the net to lift the Wolves to a 5-2 victory. The win was the first of the season for the Wolves as they improved to 1-1-1-0.
The Wolves wasted no time in finding the scoreboard first. Grimaldi came back to haunt his former team by notching his first goal of the season 23 seconds into the contest. The veteran forward stripped the puck from a defender, cruised through the slot and shoveled a backhander past Rockford netminder Drew Commesso to the stick side for the unassisted goal.
Early in the second, Fitzgerald rifled a wrist shot from the high slot that sailed by Commesso to the stick side for a two-goal Wolves advantage. Josh Melnick and Cory Conacher assisted on Fitzgerald's first goal of the season.
Rockford cut the deficit in half on Isaak Phillips' goal a short time later.
The IceHogs were awarded a power play early in the third and cashed in when Joey Anderson scored to knot the score at 2-2.
Schneider notched the winner from in close with 4:14 remaining in the third when he redirected a pass from Terry past Commesso. Grimaldi added an assist on Schneider's first goal of the season.
Franco made it 4-2 a short time later by redirecting a Fitzgerald cross-crease pass and Terry ended the scoring with an empty-netter.
Adam Scheel (23 saves) earned victory for the Wolves while Commesso (25 saves) suffered the loss for the IceHogs.
Next up: The Wolves host the Texas Stars on Sunday (3 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.
