Islanders Edge Comets in Overtime
October 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Robin Salo scored the overtime winner just 1:13 into the extra session on Saturday, as the Bridgeport Islanders (2-2-0-0), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, earned a 2-1 win against the Utica Comets (0-1-2-0) in their home opener at Total Mortgage Arena.
Matthew Maggio also scored his first professional goal and Jakub Skarek (2-1-0) turned aside 26 shots in his second straight start. Kyle MacLean added two assists for his second consecutive multi-point game (two goals, two assists).
The Islanders have now won each of their last three home openers.
Both teams were held in check through the first 29 minutes of play, taking a scoreless deadlock halfway through the second period. Maggio broke the tie at 9:31 of the second period with his first pro goal, finishing off a two-on-one rush from the hash marks helped by a terrific feed from MacLean. Tanner Fritz picked up the secondary assist in his 200th game with Bridgeport.
The Comets retaliated in the final three minutes of regulation and tied it up with a shot between the circles from Max Willman. Justin Dowling was credited with the primary assist on Willman's second goal in three games this season.
Sixty minutes wasn't enough for the second time in the last three home openers, and Salo was the hero yet again. As he did in 2021, Salo fired home the overtime winner and the Islanders secured a 2-1 victory. Salo's wrist shot from the right circle beat goaltender Isaac Poulter (0-0-1) and MacLean recorded his second assist on the night. Arnaud Durandeau had the secondary assist.
The Islanders went 0-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.
Next Time Out: The Islanders are back at Total Mortgage Arena tomorrow afternoon for a 3 p.m. matinee showdown against the Hershey Bears. The game can be seen live on AHLTV.com or heard via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, beginning at 2:45 p.m.
