Bridgeport Islanders Host Utica in Tonight's Home Opener

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (1-2-0-0) host the Utica Comets (0-1-1-0) in their 2023-24 home opener tonight. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. The Islanders return to Total Mortgage Arena hoping that home ice treats them well after a 1-2-0-0 start on the road to begin the season. Last time out, Kyle MacLean scored both Islanders' goals in a 4-2 loss to the Providence Bruins at Amica Mutual Pavilion on Wednesday. Grant Hutton added an assist for the second straight game and Jakub Skarek (1-1-0) made 28 saves.

GAME AT A GLANCE

Tonight's game marks the first of four meetings between the Islanders and Comets this season, and the first of two at Total Mortgage Arena. Bridgeport will host the Comets again on Apr. 2nd and visit Utica, New York twice on Dec. 8th and Mar. 22nd. The Islanders went 0-2-0-0 against New Jersey's affiliate last season. Ruslan Iskhakov, Jeff Kubiak and Otto Koivula all scored a goal.

VIEW FROM UTICA

Head coach Kevin Dineen's club finished last season ranked fourth in the North Division with 80 points (35-27-6-4). Utica swept Laval in a best-of-three first-round playoff series before falling to Toronto in the division semifinals. The Comets are still looking for their first win of the season after a 4-3 overtime loss to the Syracuse Crunch last Friday and a 4-2 loss in Toronto on Sunday. Utica's top offensive player last season, Graeme Clark, already has two points (1g, 1a) after leading the team with a career-high 25 goals, 33 assists and 58 points in 2022-23.

FAMILIAR FOE

Brian Pinho spent all of last season with tonight's opponent, the Utica Comets. He recorded 28 points (10g, 18a) in 53 games, finishing 10th on the Comets in scoring and tied for seventh in goals. His 18 assists set a new career high. Head coach Rick Kowalsky worked eight seasons as head coach of the New Jersey Devils' AHL affiliates between Albany and Binghamton from 2010-18.

MAC ATTACK

Kyle MacLean had scored one goal in 23 different AHL games prior to Wednesday, when he recorded both for the Islanders in a 4-2 loss at Providence. The 24-year-old capitalized on a pair of heavy blasts from the deep slot at even strength. MacLean, who signed his first NHL contract with the New York Islanders in May, set professional career highs in goals (11), assists (16), points (27) and shots (99) last season. He also led the Islanders in shorthanded points (five).

#200 WITH BRIDGEPORT

After missing both games last weekend due to illness, veteran forward Tanner Fritz made his season debut and official return to Bridgeport on Wednesday - his 199th game with the team. Fritz, who returns to the Park City on an AHL deal, played 198 games with Bridgeport over parts of six seasons (2015-21), posting 135 points (46g, 89a) and being selected to the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic. He is tied for sixth on the team's all-time assists list and ranks 12th in scoring. Fritz spent each of the last two years with Hartford and led the Wolf Pack with a career-high 33 assists in 2022-23.

QUICK HITS

The Islanders have won each of their last two home openers including a 5-2 win against Laval on Oct. 22, 2022 and a 4-3 overtime victory against Springfield on Oct. 23, 2021... Ruslan Iskhakov (2g, 3a) and former Comet Brian Pinho (1g, 4a) are tied for seventh in AHL scoring... Seth Helgeson is expected to play his 600th AHL game tomorrow afternoon.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (2-0-1): Last: 5-4 OTL vs. NJD, last night -- Next: Tonight at BUF, 7 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (0-0-0-0): Next: Regular-season opener tonight vs. ADK, 7:05 p.m. ET

