Wranglers Quiet the Canucks

Rivalry renewed!

The Wranglers (2-0-1) picked up their second win of the season on Friday night, defeating the Canucks 3-1 at the Abbotsford Event Centre.

Dustin Wolf (2-0-0) was impeccable in net, making 39 saves to record his second win of the season.

Adam Klapka scored twice in the contest and was named the game's First Star, while Brady Lyle notched his first goal as a member of the Wranglers.

Jeremie Poirier added two assists to extend his scoring streak to three games (1g,6a), Connor Zary has points in three-straight games (4a) with an assist in the contest, and Emilio Pettersen had a two-point night (2a).

CGY Goal Scorers - Adam Klapka (2) - Brady Lyle

Wolf was the difference-maker early on, turning aside 17 shots in the first period.

The Canucks applied consistent pressure out of the gates and would strike first, 1:56 into the first period.

After a mad scramble in front of the Calgary net, Max Sasson spotted the loose puck and chipped it on net, and though Wolf made an admirable effort to get his paddle on the puck, after review, it was ruled that the puck crossed the line.

The goal would stand. 1-0 Canucks.

However, Calgary would answer back at the 3:26 mark.

With a head of steam, Klapka stormed up the ice and crossed the Abbotsford blueline, eluding a stick-check with a nice move, then leaned into a wrist-shot lifting the puck over the shoulder of Arturs Silovs and into the top corner.

1-1 after one period.

Calgary would strike twice in succession to take the lead in the second period.

At the 8:43 mark, Lyle took a pass from Pettersen and walked in on net, going to the backhand, and slid the puck past an outstretched pad of Silovs.

Less than two minutes later, on the powerplay, Zary zipped a cross-seam pass to Klapka at the side of the net, who tapped in his second goal of the game.

Calgary fired 18 shots on the net in the frame.

3-1 Calgary after 40 minutes.

The Canucks cut into the lead in the third period on a lengthy 5-minute powerplay.

With an extra skater on the ice and possession in the Wranglers' end, Christian Wolanin sent a pass to Vasily Podkolzin at the top of the right circle, who one-timed the puck into the back of the net to draw Abbotsford within a goal. 3-2. (8:37).

That is all the Canucks would muster, though, as Wolf shut the door the rest of the way to preserve the Wranglers' victory, their second of the season (2-0-1)

Calgary and Abbotsford are back in action on Saturday night at the Abbotsford Event Centre, puck drop is 8pm (MST).

