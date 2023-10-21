Bears Pick Up 5-4 Shootout Win at Providence

(Providence, RI) - Ethen Frank and Jimmy Huntington each scored twice, Alex Limoges had three assists, and the Hershey Bears (3-1-0-0) picked up a 5-4 shootout win over the Providence Bruins (1-1-0-2) on Saturday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. The victory pushed Hershey's win streak to three games, and gave the Bears their first back-to-back road wins in Providence since Feb. 18, 2017 (4-0 W) and Nov. 17, 2017 (4-1 W).

Providence drew first blood just 1:18 into the contest when Oskar Steen snapped a shot that beat Hunter Shepard off the rush via a pass from former Bear Jayson Megna.

Hershey answered with a power-play goal at 10:02 when a loose puck trickled over from Chase Priskie to Frank at the left circle, and the Bears winger roofed his second of the season past Kyle Keyser.

Huntington then gave the Bears their first lead of the evening as Joe Snively carried the puck up the left wing into the Bruins zone and sent a spin-around pass to Limoges, who dished it to Huntington at the right circle to beat a lunging Keyser at 19:40.

Joey Abate had a chance to tie the game at 2-2 in the final moments of the opening frame when he beat Hunter Shepard with a slap shot on a shorthanded breakaway, but not the clock, as time had expired before the puck entered the net.

The Bears held firm in the second period, despite accruing five penalties that left the Bruins with multiple chances on the power play, including a 5-on-3 man advantage late in the frame. All told, Hershey's defensive unit contained Providence to only 10 shots on goal, and carried the 2-1 lead into the third period.

Frank potted his second power-play goal of the night at 6:46 from Limoges and Mike Sgarbossa to put Hershey ahead 3-1, but the Bruins responded 61 seconds later as Fabian Lysell trimmed the Bears' lead back to a goal at 7:47.

John Farinacci leveled the score for Providence at 12:00 to make it 3-3, and the score remained tied until the final minute of regulation, as Huntington scored his second of the contest from Limoges and Priskie at 19:05 to put Hershey ahead 4-3, but Megna found the equalizer for the hosts with Keyser pulled for an extra attacker at 19:50.

Hershey and Providence remained tied at 4-4 through the overtime period.

In the shootout, Providence elected to shoot second. Pierrick Dubé scored in the first round for Hershey, but Farinacci equalized for the Bruins in the second round. Joe Snively beat Keyser through the legs in the third round, and Shepard snatched Lysell's attempt with the glove to secure the victory for Hershey.

Shots finished 36-32 in favor of the Bruins. Shepard earned his second win of the season with a 32-for-36 performance; Keyser went 27-for-31 in the loss for Providence. Hershey was 2-for-4 on the power play; the Bruins went 0-for-6 with the man advantage.

