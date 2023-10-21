Blumel, Stars Stun Admirals in Final Seconds

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, scored in the final minute of regulation on Saturday night to pick up a 3-2 win over the Milwaukee Admirals at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

In the opening period, which was dominated with the Admirals outshooting the Stars 17-3, Texas carried a 1-0 lead into the first intermission after Logan Stankoven beat Yaroslav Askarov through the legs on a breakaway with one second to spare on the clock.

Milwaukee answered in a similar fashion in period two, scoring with 29 seconds left in the stanza to tie the game 1-1. Roland McKeown fired the game-tying goal past Matt Murray to even the score moments prior to the second break. After Texas outshot Milwaukee, 9-5, in the second frame, the Admirals carried a 22-12 advantage overall.

In the third period, Egor Afanasyev fired a nearside shot that squeaked in behind Murray at 4:54 to make it 2-1. After the Admirals were assessed a major penalty for cross-checking, Stankoven capitalized on the ensuing penalty to score his second goal of the night and fourth of the season to tie the game, 2-2, with 4:49 left in regulation. Matej Blumel scored the game-winning goal for the Stars with 18 seconds remaining on a turnaround shot near the left wall that snuck over Askarov's shoulder.

Picking up his first win of the season in goal for the Stars, Murray made 29 saves on 31 shots. For the Admirals, Askarov came down with the loss after surrendering three goals on 24 shots.

The Stars head back to Rosemont, Illinois, to wrap up their three-game road stretch against the Chicago Wolves on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at Allstate Arena.

