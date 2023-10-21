Texas Stars Recall Defenseman Jacob Murray from Idaho
October 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the team recalled defenseman Jacob Murray from the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.
Murray, 21, made his Steelheads debut Friday, recording two shots on goal and two penalty minutes in a 5-2 loss against the Allen Americans. The rookie defenseman skated in two games late in 2022-23 for the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones upon finishing his junior career.
The 6-foot-3, 198-pound native of Mississauga, Ontario spent parts of four seasons with the Ontario Hockey League's Kingston Frontenacs before finishing his last junior season with the Guelph Storm, where he posted 38 points (4g, 34a) in 64 games last season.
The Stars face the Milwaukee Admirals tonight at 6:00 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Texas then completes its three-game road trip Sunday at 3:00 p.m. against the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena. Catch the action on AHL TV or www.texasstars.com/game-center.
