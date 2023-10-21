Wolf Pack Look to Sweep Home Opening Week as Phantoms Come to Town

October 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will look to complete their second consecutive weekend sweep tonight as they welcome the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to town. It's the second half of a back-to-back for the Wolf Pack and the middle game of a three-in-three weekend for the Phantoms.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and coverage is available on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the first of six meetings between the Wolf Pack and Phantoms this season and the first of three at the XL Center. The Phantoms will return for two games on December 1st and December 2nd. The next matchup between the sides will be at the PPL Center in Allentown next Sunday afternoon at 5:05 p.m.

This is the first of three meetings in 13 days for the division rivals. In addition to tonight's and next Sunday's matchups, the teams will meet in Allentown on Friday, November 3rd.

The Wolf Pack took three of four meetings last season, winning the season series with a 3-1-0-0 mark. That included a 5-1 victory in the last meeting on April 1st in Allentown. Will Lockwood scored the game-winning goal, while Lauri Pajuniemi, Tanner Fritz, Jonny Brodzinski, and Ryan Carpenter also lit the lamp. Dylan Garand made 34 saves for the victory.

The Wolf Pack won each of the last two meetings in the 2022-23 season, both in Allentown, while the teams split two meetings in Hartford. The Wolf Pack won 3-2 on December 7th, 2022, while the Phantoms won 5-2 on February 10th, 2023. Zayde Wisdom had the game-winning goal in the Phantoms' lone victory.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack opened the home portion of their season with a 5-0 shutout victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins last night to improve to 3-0-0-0 on the season. Louis Domingue made 35 saves to collect his first shutout of the season and to extend his regular season winning streak to eleven games.

Brett Berard scored his first professional goal 9:12 into the second period, while Brodzinski tacked on the insurance at 18:31. Riley Nash, Connor Mackey, and Adam Edström all scored in the third period to preserve the win. Berard's goal stood as the game-winner, while Nash's goal was his first with the Wolf Pack.

The Wolf Pack improved to 3-0-0-0 for the first time since the 2019-20 season. The victory was the 999th in franchise history.

Brodzinski leads the team in goals with three and points with four (3 g, 1 a). Mac Hollowell, meanwhile, leads the team in assists with three on the campaign. He has recorded one in each of the team's first three games.

Phantoms Outlook:

The Phantoms improved to 2-1-0-0 with a 5-2 victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center last night. Adam Gaudette scored twice to put the T-Birds ahead 2-0 in the opening period, but the Phantoms would not go quietly.

They scored five unanswered goals, with Olle Lycksell's second of three goals on the night standing as the winner. The goal was scored at 14:42 of the second period. In addition to his hat-trick, Garrett Wilson and Alexis Gendron both scored in the victory.

Cal Petersen collected his first win with the Phantoms, making 31 saves.

Tanner Laczynski leads the team in points with five (1 g, 4 a), while Lycksell paces the club in goals with three.

The Phantoms had a busy off-season, making numerous additions throughout their roster. Petersen was acquired via trade from the Los Angeles Kings and was joined in goal by free-agent addition Parker Gahagen. Defensively, Helge Grans also came over from the Kings, while Victor Mete was signed in free agency. Rhett Gardner and Evan Polei, meanwhile, lead the list of newcomers at forward.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Be sure to join us tonight in downtown Hartford! The first 1,500 fans into the building will receive a Wolf Pack magnet schedule courtesy of Pepsi! Fans are also welcome to hit the ice after the game for the first postgame skate of the season.

The Pack's three-game homestand comes to an end next Friday night, October 27th, when the Thunderbirds come to town. Be sure to dress up for Howl-O-Ween! There will be a costume parade on the ice, and the best costume will win a prize!

For more details and for tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.