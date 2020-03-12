Iowa Wild Statement Regarding Today's AHL Announcement

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild fully supports the AHL's decision to suspend games until further notice. Our top priority is protecting our fans and providing them with a safe environment to enjoy an exceptional hockey experience here in Iowa. We will continue to communicate and collaborate with the AHL and local, state and national authorities on necessary next steps and safety measures in regards to the unprecedented circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

We appreciate the understanding of our fans, partners and guests under these extraordinary conditions. As we receive new information, the organization will update Wild 365 Members, corporate partners, single-game purchasers and other third parties as necessary.

