AHL Suspends 2019-20 Season

March 12, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - With the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans of primary importance, the American Hockey League has announced the suspension of play until further notice, effective immediately, due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AHL will continue to monitor developments and will provide updates on the 2019-20 season at the appropriate time.

Season ticketholders with the Stars and group ticket purchasers will have their remaining tickets this season credited to their account for the resumption of the 2019-20 season or applied to tickets in the 2020-21 season. Fans who committed to donations for the upcoming Military Appreciation Weekend will have those donations refunded. Box office credit card purchasers and online purchasers through Ticketmaster can expect to see automatic refunds within the next 7 days. For questions, please contact your Stars ticket representative, call or text (512) GO-STARS (467-8277), or email us at tickets@texasstars.com.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information about the Stars call or text (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.