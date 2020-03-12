Dallas Stars Reassign Left Wing Joel Kiviranta to Texas

Texas Stars left wing Joel Kiviranta

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has reassigned left wing Joel Kiviranta to the Texas Stars.

Kiviranta, 23, has recorded one goal (1-01) with 13 shots and an average time on ice per game of 10:39 in 11 NHL games with Dallas this season. The winger has also skated in 48 AHL contests with Texas in 2019-20 and has registered 23 points (12-1123). Kiviranta ranks fourth on Texas with 12 goals this season, while he's tied for second on the team with three game-winning goals.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound native of Vantaa, Finland was originally signed by Dallas as an undrafted free agent on May 31, 2019.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

