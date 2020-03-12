American Hockey League Suspends Play

Due to the ongoing concerns and precautions taken regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19), the American Hockey League has suspended play until further notice, effective immediately for the 2019-20 season. As such, all upcoming Cleveland Monsters games originally scheduled, starting with the home game on Sunday, March 15th vs. the Rochester Americans, have been postponed.

Information on any refunds and credits for Monsters games will be announced in the near future. Additionally, any updates regarding upcoming games will be provided when details and direction become available in conjunction with our league partners.

