Penguins Reassign Christopher Brown to Wheeling

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that forward Christopher Brown has been reassigned to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Prior to being recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Feb. 4, 2020, Brown posted eight goals and 11 points in his previous 14 games with Wheeling. The Michigan-born forward has 19 points (11G-8A) in the ECHL this season, his first as a pro. In 16 games with the Penguins, Brown is scoreless.

Brown signed an AHL contract with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on July 3, 2019. Prior to that, he played three games for the Penguins on an amateur tryout agreement at the end of the 2018-19 season. Brown snagged one point, an assist, in that time.

The 24-year-old forward was drafted in the 6th round (151st overall) by the Buffalo Sabres. He then went on to play four years of college hockey for Boston College. In his time with the Eagles, he played in 151 games, scoring 27 goals and tallying 72 points.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Friday, Mar. 13, against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at PPL Center. The Penguins' next home game is Wednesday, Mar. 18, when they take on the Cleveland Monsters. Puck drop between the Penguins and Monsters is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

