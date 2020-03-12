Statement from the San Diego Gulls
March 12, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls fully support the decision made by the office of California Governor Gavin Newsom and the American Hockey League's (AHL) decision to suspend play until further notice, effective immediately. These unprecedented steps are being taken for the betterment and well-being of the San Diego community we are proud to be part of. The health and safety of everyone associated with our games, including fans, staff, players and working personnel, continues to be our number one priority.
The Gulls will continue to consult with the State of California, local health officials and the AHL as we closely monitor developments regarding COVID-19. As this situation remains fluid, the Gulls will provide further information in the near future, including ticket procedures.
Most importantly, the San Diego Gulls send best wishes to those impacted by the virus.
