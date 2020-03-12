Chicago Wolves Postpone Remaining Home Games

GLENVIEW, Illinois - After consulting with Governor JB Pritzker, who recommends that all large sporting events in the state of Illinois be postponed until at least May 1, the Chicago Wolves announced Thursday they are postponing their final eight home games of the American Hockey League's 2019-20 regular season.

This includes the Wolves games scheduled for Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at Allstate Arena. The AHL regular season is slated to conclude on Saturday, April 11. Decisions on how to resolve the postponements will be made in the days and weeks to come.

"Governor Pritzker has been working with leading public health experts to determine the best courses of action to prevent the further spread of COVID-19," said Wolves chairman Don Levin. "We believe whole-heartedly in Governor Pritzker's recommendations and will do everything we can to keep this coronavirus from spreading."

Because this decision has been made so swiftly, the Wolves are working on procedures to determine the best way to deliver credits and refunds to people who have purchased tickets for these postponed games. Season-ticket holders should contact their account representatives. As more information becomes available, the Wolves will share it immediately.

