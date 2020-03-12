IceHogs and BMO Harris Bank Make Donation to Carlson Elementary

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs have partnered with BMO Harris Bank to promote the importance of living a healthy lifestyle for the students at Carlson Elementary School in Rockford.

Together, the IceHogs and BMO Harris Bank donated over 400 drink tumblers that will allow every student and staff member at the school to stay hydrated throughout the day. IceHogs mascot, Hammy, joined representatives from the team as well as BMO Harris Bank to speak to the children about the value of staying active and maintaining a healthy diet.

Earlier this year, Carlson Elementary endured a period where it was limited to just one drinking fountain for 350 students before renovations added a second fountain that came with a water bottle filling feature. The IceHogs and BMO Harris Bank then stepped up by donating tumblers to ensure each child and faculty member can have water all day.

"I am overwhelmed with excitement for this very generous gesture," Kristina Miller, principal of Carlson Elementary School, said. "I love seeing our community reaching out for the benefit of our students. I was pleasantly surprised with the addition and tumblers for our students. They ensure that all our students and staff have access to water throughout the day to be hydrated and focused on learning!"

The IceHogs and BMO Harris Bank have teamed up for several different initiatives in the past, including building an outdoor learning center at Washington Elementary School, building a playground at RocVale Children's Home and several sock drives to benefit Project Undershare.

Building a sustainable future is one of the main pillars of BMO's company purpose statement to "Boldly Grow the Good in business and life," along with supporting a thriving economy and an inclusive society. BMO's leadership on sustainability has been recognized on numerous rankings, including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and Ethisphere® Institute's list of the World's Most Ethical Companies®.

