Amerks Tripped up by Binghamton

(Rochester, NY) ... The Rochester Americans (33-20-4-5) came within a goal of tying Wednesday's contest against the Binghamton Devils (33-24-4-0) but could not pull even as they dropped a 5-2 decision at The Blue Cross Arena.

Despite the loss, the Amerks remain six points behind the Belleville Senators for the top spot in the North Division standings with a game in hand. The Amerks, who have earned 15 out of a possible 24 points in their last 12 games, also hold a two-point lead over the Comets for second place in North Division standings.

For the second straight game, forward Taylor Leier opened the scoring with his team-leading seventh power-play goal of the season and 11th overall, while rookie Jacob Bryson extended his point streak to a career-long four games as he notched a pair of assists. Remi Elie also netted in his eighth goal of the season. Defenseman John Gilmour registered a career-high 10 shots on goal. Goaltender Jonas Johansson (14-4-3) made 24 saves but suffered the loss. Dating back to Nov. 13, the Swedish netminder boasts an impressive 12-2-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.23 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage while allowing just two goals or less in nine starts over that span.

Second-year forward Egor Sharangovich registered a personal-best three-point outing with a pair of goals to go with an assist for Binghamton, who improved to 25-7-0-0 in its last 32 games, including a 9-1-0-0 record in its last 10 during that span. Marian Studenic chipped in a goal and an assist while Nathan Bastian and Julian Melchiori rounded out the scoring. Netminder Zane McIntyre (15-10-2) stopped 31 of the 33 shots he faced to earn the win, his fourth straight.

Following a scoreless opening 20 minutes of play, the Devils scored a pair of rebound goals 3:42 apart before the 7:00 mark to break the tie.

Rochester drew a double-minor high-sticking infraction late in the stanza before Bryson centered a pass to Leier in the center of the Binghamton zone. Leier quickly pushed the puck to Mittelstadt at the half-wall for a give-and-go before he snapped a shot under the crossbar with 1:47 left in the period.

The Devils took 2-1 lead into the final period of play despite holding a two-shot lead (23-21).

Early in the third period, the Amerks were awarded their sixth man-advantage of the night, but after Sharangovich regained the Devils' two-goal cushion, Elie banged in his eighth marker of the season at the 5:01 mark.

To complete the scoring frenzy, the Devils entered the Rochester blueline on a 3-on-2 odd-man rush and Studenic fired a shot over the glove-hand of Johansson.

After successfully killing off back-to-back penalties, Rochester pulled Johansson for the extra skater in attempt to trim the Binghamton lead in half during the final three minutes of regulation, but Melchiori sealed the win with an empty-netter.

The Amerks remain at home on Friday, Mar. 13 when they host the Syracuse Crunch at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena before closing out the weekend with a 3:00 p.m. matinee with the Cleveland Monsters at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Both games will be carried live on The Sports Leader AM 950/95.7 FM ESPN Rochester as well as AHLTV.

Post-Game Interviews

Amerks forward Casey Mittelstadt - https://youtu.be/_3PPvfkJJz0

Amerks forward Kevin Porter - https://youtu.be/d51eL-oVuL0

Amerks defenseman Jacob Bryson - https://youtu.be/SWzSz9QCE5k

Amerks head coach Chris Taylor - https://youtu.be/YawvqoJKLp0

Goal Scorers

ROC: T. Leier (11), R. Elie (8)

BNG: E. Sharangovich (9, 10 - GWG), N. Bastian (16), M. Studenic (9), J. Melchiori (6)

Goaltenders

ROC: J. Johansson - 24/28 (L)

BNG: Z. McIntyre - 31/33 (W)

Shots

ROC: 33

BNG: 29

Special Teams

ROC: PP (2/6) | PK (4/4)

BNG: PP (0/4) | PK (4/6)

Three Stars

1. E. Sharangovich (BNG)

2. M. Studenic (BNG)

3. J. Bryson (ROC)

