Official Statement Regarding Suspension of Season

March 12, 2020





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles place the health and well-being of our fans, players, partners and staff as paramount to our operation. In light of the American Hockey League suspending all future games as they continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation, the Colorado Eagles fully support the AHL and its decision. In addition to the postponement of future games, the Colorado Eagles will also be postponing all upcoming community events until further notice.

The Eagles will continue to work hand-in-hand with the AHL and will continue to communicate updates regarding ticketing, promotional events and community appearances to Eagles Country. Thank you for your understanding and patience as we navigate these extraordinary circumstances.

