Statement from Sharks Sports & Entertainment

March 12, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





"The American Hockey League has announced today that the 2019-20 AHL regular season will be paused for the safety of its players, employees, and fans in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sharks Sports & Entertainment is fully supportive of the AHL's decision.

With AHL games now being placed on hold as opposed to played without fans, ticket holders are asked to hang on to their tickets until additional information from the AHL becomes available.

As new developments arise, we will communicate with our fans and partners. We appreciate your patience and understanding."

