Statement from Pegula Sports & Entertainment

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres, Rochester Americans, Buffalo Bandits, Rochester Knighthawks and Pegula Sports & Entertainment are in full support of the NHL's, AHL's and NLL's decisions to pause the 2019-2020 season. The health and safety of players, staff and fans is our top priority. We have been monitoring the rapidly changing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, and have been reviewing information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Our organizations take the health and safety of our players, staff and fans seriously, and are operating in their best interest. During this pause, we will be working to expand the health and safety standards at KeyBank Center and Blue Cross Arena. Together with our food service partner, Delaware North, we are implementing the following protocols as recommended by CDC guidelines.

Enhanced sanitization of concessions areas, including expanded cleaning and disinfecting of touch points in food preparation and service areas.

Enhanced sanitization of high-traffic areas and touchpoints such as elevators and railings frequently throughout arena events.

Installation of several new alcohol-based hand sanitizer stations throughout the arenas.

Employees have been educated on practices to prevent the spread of disease and have been instructed to comply with the CDC guidelines to stay home from work when experiencing any symptoms.

Additionally, Delaware North has issued several specific directives to follow the CDC's recommendations for business.

Displaying posters at key locations in the workplace, encouraging employees to stay home when sick, workplace cleaning and disinfecting and hand washing and several other hygiene measures.

Providing adequate supplies of tissues, hand soaps and alcohol-based hand rubs in multiple and appropriate locations in the workplace.

Performing environmental cleaning of frequently touched workplace surfaces and providing disposable disinfectant wipes so that employees can wipe down surfaces more often.

Following additional guidance from the National Restaurant Association specific to food-service operations.

We urge all fans and community members to strictly follow CDC guidelines for preventing the spread of disease, as found on CDC.gov:

Clean your hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if you're sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Wear a facemask if you're sick

Clean and disinfect

Since the NHL, AHL and NLL are planning to reschedule games, please hold on to your tickets. For any additional questions for the KeyBank Center ticket office, please contact 1-888-GO-SABRES. Sabres season ticket holders are also encouraged to reach out to their dedicated account representative with any inquiries. For any questions for the Blue Cross Arena ticket office, please contact 855-GO-AMERKS.

Any announcements on other scheduled events at KeyBank Center and Blue Cross Arena will be made at a later time on a case by case basis.

The health and safety of our players, staff and fans remains our top priority. We urge the entire community to practice caution during this time. Thank you for your support of the Buffalo Sabres, Rochester Americans, Buffalo Bandits and Rochester Knighthawks.

