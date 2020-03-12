Penguins Statement Regarding 2019-20 AHL Season

March 12, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - With the health and safety of players, officials, staff and fans of primary importance, the American Hockey League has announced the suspension of play until further notice, effective immediately, due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AHL will continue to monitor developments and will provide updates on the 2019-20 season at the appropriate time.

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are fully supportive of the AHL's decision to suspend play amidst the situation surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak. Furthermore, we are following the lead of the Pittsburgh Penguins, and will be suspending all activities at the Penguins' front office and practice facility, the Toyota SportsPlex. The Toyota SportsPlex will be closed until at least Monday. The team will reassess the situation at that time.

