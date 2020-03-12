AHL Suspends Season - Statement from the Binghamton Devils
March 12, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
BINGHAMTON - The American Hockey League today announced the suspension of play until further notice due to the COVID-19 health and safety concerns of players, officials, staff and fans.
The Binghamton Devils and Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena support the league's decision and will continue to closely monitor the situation as time goes on. Additional information or changes will be communicated at the appropriate time in this ever-evolving situation.
The Devils will post pertinent ticketing information to social media, as well as send email updates directly to season ticket members, sponsors and group buyers. Fans with single-game tickets purchased through Ticketmaster for any of the affected games should be on the lookout for an email from Ticketmaster for policies regarding postponed and rescheduled events.
A more comprehensive policy will be provided as more information is known. If you have any questions, please contact the Binghamton Devils Front Office at 607-722-7367.
