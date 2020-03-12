Syracuse Crunch Issue Statement Regarding the Suspension of the 2019-20 Season

The health and safety of our fans, partners, players and staff are a top priority. The Syracuse Crunch fully support the decision made by the American Hockey League, its member clubs and its players to suspend play of the 2019-20 season surrounding concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

The Crunch will continue to work in consultation with the AHL and the Tampa Bay Lightning along with local and state health officials as they monitor public health. We will provide relevant team updates as they become available.

We will communicate additional information regarding ticketing in the near future.

Thank you for your understanding as we navigate these extraordinary circumstances.

