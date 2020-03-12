American Hockey League Suspends Play

March 12, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





GLENVIEW, Illinois - To address the international emergency created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Hockey League announced Thursday it has suspended the 2019-20 regular season immediately and indefinitely. That includes the Chicago Wolves home games scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Allstate Arena.

Per the AHL's official release: "With the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans of primary importance, the American Hockey League has announced the suspension of play until further notice, effective immediately, due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The AHL will continue to monitor developments and will provide updates on the 2019-20 season at the appropriate time."

In addition, all Wolves-related community events such as the Skates Mates Kids Club party on March 18 and the Wine Tasting fundraiser on March 31 have been cancelled. The St. Patrick's Day Jersey blind auction continues, while the Golden Ticket grand-prize drawing for the Curtis McKenzie game-issued St. Patrick's Day jersey, presented by Jewel-Osco, will be conducted as planned. For more details on specific events, please visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.