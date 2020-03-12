Roadrunners And Gulls Split I-8 Rivalry Series

March 12, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





From the opening puck drop San Diego brought a physical brand of hockey to the play, enabling Tucson to commit two infractions during the opening 20 minutes. During one of their power play opportunities the Gulls were able to capitalize, beating Hill for the first time during the midweek series via Troy Terry's first of the night.

Limited to just six shots during that first period and needing nearly half the frame to earn their first shot in the second, it was then their seventh shot of the night that found the back of the net for the team's first goal of the night. Some strong work from below the goal line by Blake Speers allowed him to send a puck to the front of net for Tyler Steenbergen, who cashed in in-tight, beating Kevin Boyle for his eighth point in eight games against San Diego this season.

The 1-1 score carried into the third period, however, just 22 seconds into the game's final period, a blocked shot by Troy Terry of San Diego sprung a loose puck just out in front of Adin Hill was poked home by Gulls captain Sam Carrick to give his team the advantage.

Three minutes later Terry would pot his second of the night to make it 3-1.

Down by a pair Tucson would put together a push in the third, mustering 18 shots on net. Of the 18, one did find the back of the net, coming in the form of a Kyle Capobianco drive from the top of the glove-side circle of Boyle. The blast from the star defenseman doubled as a welcomed goal for Tucson and his 100th career point.

The home side's surge continued for the final ten minutes after the tally that made it 3-2, however, the conclusion of scoring came from San Diego into an empty net of Tucson.

Tucson will now begin preparation for a Saturday-Sunday set against the Texas Stars in Southern Arizona.

THEY SAID IT

"I liked our stick-to-itiveness. We stayed with it. We hung in there. It wasn't pretty. There was a lot of things going on that I don't think really anybody was excited about, but we were just kind of able to hang in there up until the end. It wasn't enough. With that, we need to take a day to regroup and get ready to go on Saturday."

Roadrunners Head Coach Jay Varady sharing one positive before elaborating on the game as a whole, along with the situation.

DON'T OVERLOOK IT

Four wins in five games is a darn good sign for a team that hit a rocky road in January and February.

With four wins in their pocket already this month, it certainly appears as if it rejuvenated some life and some belief into this talented team.

