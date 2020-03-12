Scoring Depth Dazzles in Colorado's 3-1 Win over Texas

March 12, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado collected goals from forwards Josh Dickinson, Ryan Wagner and Colin Campbell, as the Eagles topped the Texas Stars, 3-1 on Wednesday. Goaltender Adam Werner made 30 saves on 31 shots to pick up his 18th win of the season. Colorado outshot the Stars 36-32, as both teams finished the night going 0-for-2 on the power play.

Dickinson would kick off the scoring when he fielded a rebound and snapped it home from the side of the crease to give Colorado a 1-0 edge at the 17:02 mark of the first period. The Eagles and Stars would each throw nine shots on net in the opening 20 minutes and Colorado would carry its 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Texas would square things up in early in the second period when forward Joel L'Esperance sliced between the circles and belted a one-timer past Werner to tie the game at 1-1 at the 5:12 mark of the middle frame.

Still deadlocked at 1-1 as the two teams hit the ice for the third period, Wagner would break the stalemate when he weaved his way through the right-wing circle before snapping a shot past Stars goaltender Landon Bow to put the Eagles back on top, 2-1 just 3:38 into the final frame.

Colorado would add some insurance when Campbell followed up a strong rush to the net by A.J. Greer, nabbing a rebound and stuffing it into the back of the net. The tally was Campbell's third goal in two games and gave the Eagles a 3-1 advantage with 7:48 left to play in the contest.

The Eagles return to action when they travel to take on the Stockton Heat on Saturday, March 14th at 7:00pm MT at Stockton Arena.

Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.