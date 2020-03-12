AHL Suspends Season Until Further Notice

March 12, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - With the health and safety of players, officials, staff and fans of primary importance, the American Hockey League has announced the suspension of play until further notice, effective immediately, due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AHL will continue to monitor developments and will provide updates on the 2019-20 season at the appropriate time.

"The health and well-being of our fans, players are and employees is, and has always been, our number one concern," said Admirals Owner/CEO Harris Turer. "While we are disappointed that our games this weekend and in the near future will not be played, we know this is the right decision and when the time is right we look forward to getting back on the ice to pursue the Calder Cup."

Fans who have tickets to upcoming games can receive refunds at the point of sale as the cancellations occur. Fans who have purchased tickets via credit card will have their charges automatically refunded. Full and half season ticket holders will have the money from cancelled games rolled over to playoff games or the 2020-21 season.

For more information on ticket refunds/exchanges fans should go to www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.