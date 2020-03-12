Belleville Senators Statement on COVID-19

March 12, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators are in full support of the measures taken by the American Hockey League to suspend play until further notice, effective immediately, due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The continued health and safety of our community, fans, players and staff remain our top priority.

This is an unprecedented situation and we will continue to work in consultation with the Ottawa Senators, City of Belleville, all appropriate health authorities and the American Hockey League to monitor the situation and provide updates at the appropriate time.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.